An atzeres will be held on Tuesday evening at Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo at 6 p.m. following the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl.

Four Gedolim will speak words of hisorrerus in the wake of the loss of the Gadol HaDor, z’tl.

The speakers are the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, the Mashgiach, HaTzaddik HaRav Don Segal, and Roshei Yeshivos HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein and HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Ausband.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)