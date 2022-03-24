Ivanka Trump Donates 1 Million Meals To Ukrainian Refugees

Ivanka Trump funded and arranged for one million meals to be delivered to Ukrainian refugees on the Poland-Ukraine border, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

A source close to Trump told Fox that she has a “very personal connection” to the war in Ukraine since her mother Ivana Trump grew up in Soviet-occupied Czechoslovakia. The source said that Trump’s 96-year-old grandmother Marie Zenicova, who lives with her in Florida, still reminds her children and grandchildren to “treasure their freedoms.”

Trump paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the meals, which were selected on the advice of aid workers in Ukraine. Trump collaborated with several non-profit organizations to package shelf-stable meals and the UPS Foundation will deliver the food to Warsaw in collaboration with City Serve, City of Destiny, the Pentecostal European Fellowship and several local church organizations.

“The Ukrainian people have shown inspiring courage and resilience during the invasion of their country by Russia,” Trump told Fox News. “As is often the case, pain and hardship are disproportionately borne by the most vulnerable.”

“With this food, I hope to provide a small source of comfort and nourishment for Ukrainians who are suffering so greatly,” she said.

“People here in the U.S. are hungry to do something to help. People there are hungry for help,” senior Pastor of the City of Destiny Church in Orlando, Florida, and president of Paula White Ministries, Pastor Paula White-Cain told Fox News. “While we were deciding how to connect the two, I got a call from Ivanka Trump. She and I worked closely in the White House to put together a national hunger relief program called Farmers to Families. When I told Ivanka what we were doing, she went into action as only Ivanka can.”

White-Cain added: “Quite honestly, if it weren’t for her immediate involvement, a plane would not already be on its way to Poland right now to deliver 1 million meals for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the devastation of their nation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)