A massive asifa is taking place in Lakewood tonight, with thousands gathering at the Lakewood High School auditorium to listen to hespedim on the passing of the gadol hador, Maran HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, ZT”L.

Hespedim from HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky, HaRav Malkiel Kotler, HaRav Shimon Galay, HaRav Uri Deutsch, and HaRav Efraim Wachsman, were scheduled to begin at 8:45 pm.

