WATCH: Pompeo: Biden’s Position On Israel “Inconsistent With Reality”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was awarded the Crown of Israel award from the Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) at a ceremony in Manhattan on Sunday.

An Arutz Sheva reporter spoke with Pompeo, asking him about the outrageous statements made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday, shortly before the murderous terror attack in Hadera. Blinken made no mention of Palestinian Arab violence, instead admonishing Israel about “settler violence” and pushing Israel to stop enforcing demolition of illegal Arab buildings and evicting Arabs from land owned by Jews. Blinken also spoke out against settlement expansion and boasted that the US has increased its humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, totaling half a billion dollars since April of 2021.

“It’s inconsistent with reality,” Pompeo responded. “We know the truth, that Israel’s not an apartheid nation, is not an occupier, that Judea and Samaria are indeed the rightful homeland of the Jewish people. We said during my time as secretary of state that not every settlement is illegal per se as the UN had said for an awfully long time. We changed U.S. policy. They have taken a very unbalanced position in this administration, much to the detriment of American security, and certainly to the rightful place of the Jewish people in their homeland.”

Pompeo also addressed the “enormous mistake” the Biden administration is making by forging a nuclear deal with Iran, saying that the new deal is much worse than the first one.

“They’re going to end up relieving sanctions. That’ll probably accrue some 90 billion dollars in benefits to the Ayatollah. For those who are worried about terror around the world, for those who are worried about the Iranian people themselves, for those who are concerned about a nuclear weapon in the hands of a religious theocrat running Iran: 90 billion dollars is bad.”

“This is an enormous mistake,” he adds. “They’re going to lift sanctions on people who have killed Americans and kill people all across the world. The deal that they’re going to strike is going to be weaker than the one they had before. It’s going to be less meaty, less intrusive in inspections than the one that they had before. It does nothing to prevent Iran from ultimately getting a nuclear weapon and a nuclear weapons program.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)