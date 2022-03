The Chief Rabbi of South Africa,, Rabbi Warren Goldstein delivered a Hesped on the Petira of the Gadol Hador, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Zt”l.

The Hesped was held at Ohr Somayach in Johannesburg.

Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein is the Chief Rabbi of The Union of Orthodox Synagogues of South Africa since 2005.

