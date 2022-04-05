BIDEN BLUNDERS, AGAIN: Says Michelle Obama Was Vice President

What does Joe Biden do when he’s done making a gaffe? He goes straight to the next one.

After a string of headscratching statements uttered and muttered by the president over the past few weeks, Biden is at it again, this time saying that Michelle Obama was vice president.

“I’m deeply proud of the work [Jill is] doing as first lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was vice president,” Biden said during an event.

As has become commonplace, the White House later corrected Biden’s words, saying that he meant to say “when I was vice president.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)