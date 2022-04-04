Pressure Growing on Biden to Undo Mask Mandate on Planes

A clamor is growing for President Joe Biden’s administration not to extend the mask mandate on planes and other forms of transportation beyond April 18th.

“We hear from our operators all over the country who are saying that customers are choosing not to get on the bus to commute, not to get on the bus to take a trip between two cities, or not to take a tour or charter someplace because of the mask requirements,” Peter Pantuso, president and CEO of American Bus Association (ABA), told The Hill.

Pantuso said his industry is struggling terribly due to the mask mandate, an issue that has been compounding the problem of rising gas prices.

“We have been hit, and we continue to struggle. We lost upwards of 40 percent of the companies in our industry through the pandemic, and we continue to lose companies every day,” he said. “So anything that we can do to help that recovery, even, you know, albeit lifting the masks and getting more people back on the bus, is absolutely critical.”

The CEO’s of America’s most popular airlines recently wrote to the White House, demanding that the administration do away with the mask mandate once and for all.

“Much has changed since these measures were imposed and they no longer make sense in the current public health context,” they wrote in a joint letter.

“It is critical to recognize that the burden of enforcing both the mask and predeparture testing requirements has fallen on our employees for two years now,” they added. “This is not a function they are trained to perform and subjects them to daily challenges by frustrated customers. This in turn takes a toll on their own well-being.”

Nearly two dozen states have also filed a lawsuit against to stop Biden’s mask mandate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)