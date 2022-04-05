WATCH THIS: Thieves Steal 50K in Jewelry in Bronx Smash-and-Grab

A group of brazen thieves made off with $50,000 in jewelry after using a hammer to smash in a Bronx store’s displays.

Police say that five suspects exited a black sedan and approached the store located at 1627 Westchester Avenue in Soundview on Monday afternoon.

One of the suspects took out a large hammer and smashed the storefront display, with the thieves then grabbing the jewelry and making off.

The NYPD is now searching for the suspects, who are described as males between the ages of 20 and 30.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)