Israeli Sentenced To Death In UAE Refused To Allow IDF Officer In Her Restaurant

Fida Kiwan, the Arab-Israeli woman who was sentenced to death in the United Arab Emirates for cocaine possession, was the subject of an incident that caused an uproar in Israel 12 years ago.

In 2010, when Kiwan was one of the owners and the manager of a restaurant in Haifa, she refused to allow an IDF officer in uniform to enter the premises. The incident was publicized and caused a storm of public outrage. Shortly later it was discovered that Kiwan never obtained a business license for the restaurant and she was forced to close it.

According to a Ynet report on Tuesday evening, Kiwan was indicted for drug trafficking after the court was presented with a video showing her accepting money for cocaine from an undercover police officer. Apart from Kiwan, two others – Pakistani citizens – were also sentenced to death as part of the same investigation.

Israeli officials were surprised by the sentence since the UAE had revoked the death punishment for drug trafficking just a few months ago but apparently, it was reinstated due to a rise in drug offenses. However, it’s believed that her sentence will be reduced to a lengthy prison sentence, especially due to the sensitivity of the fact that she is an Israeli citizen.

Kiwan’s family members are pressuring Israeli officials to intervene in the case and are considering appealing to President Issac Herzog for assistance.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)