2024 Republican Primary Hinges on Trump’s Participation

A new poll finds that if the 2024 presidential primary elections were held today and former President Donald Trump doesn’t run, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would win the crucial state of Texas by a landslide.

The CWS survey asked, “If former President Donald Trump declines to participate in the 2024 presidential primary, and your remaining candidates were Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Nikki Haley, and Kristi Noem, for whom would you vote?”

Respondents overwhelmingly chose DeSantis, with 48% saying they’d vote for him. Coming in a distant second was Ted Cruz, for whom 19% said they would vote for.

However, if Trump does wind up running, 46% said they would vote for the former president, with DeSantis coming in second place at 20%.

Interestingly, a Twitter poll from conservative blogger Matt Walsh pitting Trump in a head-to-head with DeSantis had the Florida governor clobbering the former president by a 70.% to 29.2% margin.

