WATCH: Man Arrested for Placing Biden “I Did That!” Stickers on Gas Pumps

A Pennsylvanian tired of rising gas prices has found himself behind bars after putting stickers on fuel pumps featuring Joe Biden pointing a finger at the price with the caption “I did that!”

Thomas Richard Glazewski of Manor Township was arrested after being confronted by police over his action – which was posted on social media. The video shows Glazewski being tackled by cops at a convenience store as he yells, “I did that, I did that. That’s what I did,” pointing at several of the stickers he placed on the pumps.

He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief.

“I did that!” stickers have been popping up at gas pumps across the country for roughly two months now, as fuel prices set records amid rising inflation, supply chain and output issues, and the ongoing war in Ukraine and resulting ban on Russian oil.

Language warning:

