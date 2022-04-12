Washington Post Column Calls for Removal of Gender from Passports

A column in The Washington Post has called for the removal of gender on U.S. passports in the name of being inclusionary of transgender people.

Writer Abeni Jones wrote in a Sunday column that gender on passports has made it more difficult for transgender people to travel and that they are more prone to being pulled over for additional screening at airports.

The State Department and the Biden administration announced last year that passport holders will have the option of marking their gender as “X” in an effort to “advance inclusion,” but Jones wrote that the move would “invite danger” for transgender people by opening them up to “extra scrutiny” and “persecution.”

“If the State Department really wanted to take a step forward, there’s an easier, cheaper and more powerful option: remove gender from passports altogether,” Jones said.

“Is there a legitimate reason anyone other than my doctor needs to know my gender? Does my dentist need to know? My credit-card issuer? The library? The veterinary clinic? The airline or TSA?” Jones asked.

