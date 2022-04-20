Trump Endorses Candidate Who Called Him “America’s Hitler”

Former president Donald Trump recently endorsed J.D. Vance in the Republican primary for a Senate seat to represent Ohio, though Vance reportedly suggested that Trump could be “America’s Hitler” in leaked texts.

Georgia politician Josh McLaurin, a former college roommate of Vance, shared a screenshot of a conversation he said he had with Vance in 2016.

“But I’m not surprised by Trump’s rise, and I think the entire party has only itself to blame,” Vance wrote in the text. “We are whether we like it or not, the party of lower-income, lower-education white people, and I have been saying for a long time that we need to offer those people SOMETHING… or a demagogue would. We are now at that point.”

“Trump is the fruit of party’s collective neglect. I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical [expletive] like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler. How’s that for discouraging?”

In his endorsement of Vance, Trump noted that the candidate had been critical of him in the past, but it is unlikely he knew of his Hitler comment.

“Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades,” Trump said. “He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race.”

