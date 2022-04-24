WHERE’S THE OUTRAGE? Biden Met with Hunter’s Business Partner at White House

Joe Biden met with his son Hunter’s top business partner at the White House in 2010, when he was serving as vice president, the New York Post reports.

Eric Schwerin, who heads the Rosemont Seneca firm, has been linked with numerous Hunter Biden foreign dealings, past and present. The meeting with the elder Biden was one of 19 visits to the White House by Schwerin, during which he met with various aides to the vice president.

The revelation comes amid increasing scrutiny of Hunter’s business dealings and the possibility that Joe Biden was involved in them. A laptop left by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop shows a number of exchanges between Hunter and his associates at Rosemont Seneca regarding their joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR.

In 2017, Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of BHR CEO Jonathan Li, who was seeking to gain acceptance into the prestigious Brown University.

Biden has long denied that he discussed any business ventures with Hunter, a claim that Jen Psaki confirmed still stands.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)