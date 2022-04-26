Poll: Majority Believe Biden Encouraging Illegal Immigration

President Joe Biden and his administration have long insisted that its lax border policies don’t equate to condoning illegal immigration, but Americans think otherwise.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday, 51% of likely voters believe that the administration is indeed encouraging illegal immigration.

Border Patrol encounters with illegal immigrants rose to 164,973 in February, up from slightly over 150,000 in January, but still down from the surges seen in November and December.

However, an even bigger surge is expected in the spring and summer because of the Biden administration’s recission of Title 42, a public health policy that allows the U.S. to expel immigrants due to a public health emergency. Title 42 was first implemented as policy by former President Donald Trump.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told CNN in a recent interview that 7,000-8,000 illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. daily could soon “become the norm.”

