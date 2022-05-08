Trump Suggested Shooting Missiles into Mexico, Former Def. Sec. Claims

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper writes in his forthcoming book that that President Trump asked him in 2020 about the possibility of launching missiles to “destroy the drug cartels” in Mexico and then making believe the U.S. wasn’t behind the bombings.

“They don’t have control of their own country,” Trump told Esper. “We could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly… No one would know it was us.”

Esper writes that Trump said he would simply say that the United States was not behind the strikes.

The former defense secretary says that while he saw concerning behavior from the president other than his wish to fire missiles into Mexico, he never believed Trump’s behavior was so unhinged that it required use of the 25th Amendment, in which Cabinet members can forcibly remove an incapacitated president from office.

However, Esper writes that he saw deeply concerning and erratic behavior from some officials close to Trump, including Stephen Miller. He writes that in October 2019, during a livestream of the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Miller suggests taking al-Baghdadi’s head, dipping it in pig’s blood, and parading it around as a warning to other terrorists.

Esper responded that doing so would be a war crime. Miller has denied the episode ever happened.

