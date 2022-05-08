Opposition Heads Agree On “United Battle To Overthrow The Government”

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday convened the leaders of the opposition parties – Likud, Shas, UTJ and the Religious Zionist party – to prepare for the start of the Knesset’s summer session and the likely imminent downfall of the coalition.

The party heads agreed to a “united battle to overthrow the government.”

During the meeting, Netanyahu said that he has no intention of reaching a plea deal with the State Attorney’s Office over his corruption charges, which would preclude him from serving in the government. The Likud issued a statement saying that “Netanyahu intends to return to the position of prime minister- in a national government to be established in the current Knesset or in elections in which he is confident that Likud led by him will win.”

Meanwhile, there are major tensions within the coalition after a social media post published by Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas on Motzei Shabbos sparked widespread outrage. In the post, written in Arabic, Abbas insinuated that the King of Jordan will be the one to decide the fate of the Bennett-Lapid government.

“Ra’am’s position in the coalition regarding the Al-Aqsa issue will be determined based on the results of the Jordanian-Israeli International Committee,” he wrote. “I informed the prime minister of this unequivocal position after my consultation with His Majesty King Abdullah II two weeks ago.”

“I also confirm that the demands and positions regarding Al-Aqsa are established and led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, guard of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and protector of religion in Jerusalem – with the ongoing declaration that the final solution is the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with Holy Jerusalem as its capital, with the Al-Aqsa Mosque in its heart.”

In response to Abbas’ statement, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asserted at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday that he would not bend to the demands of Jordan or the Ra’am party regarding Har HaBayis.

