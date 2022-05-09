PREPPING FOR DOOMSDAY: Wealthy Americans Buying Second Passports as “Plan B”

An increasing number of wealthy Americans are applying for citizenship or residency in foreign countries as they prepare a “Plan B” for possible volatile conditions in the United States.

There are over a dozen countries who offer “golden passports” and visas to wealthy individuals and families in exchange for investment in their country, an incentive that many are now grabbing.

“We see these programs as an insurance policy,” Latitude Residency & Citizenship managing partner Ezzedeen Soleiman told Business Insider. “We’ve had some billionaires approach us and ask what’s the best place to live if there’s a climate catastrophe, of there’s another storm, or another global pandemic.”

Soleiman said that inquiries from U.S. citizens about such programs increased 300% between 2019 and 2021, while another citizenship broker, Henley & Partners, said sales to Americans jumped 327% between 2019 and 2020, and increased another 10% in 2021.

The one thing that all applicants have in common is a deep-rooted fear about the future of American society, industry insiders say.

“We’ve all lived through the past two and a half years,” said Reaz Jafri, CEO of Dasein Advisors. “It all just reminded us how vulnerable and fragile we are, and people who have means are accepting that it will happen again – and they don’t want to be caught off-guard.”

