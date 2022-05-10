Rockland Hatzolah, Chaveirim, PD Participate in Joint Active Shooter Drills at Evergreen Supermarket

The Ramapo Police Department, Chaverim Of Rockland, Hatzolah Of Rockland County, Spring Hill EMS, and William P. Faist EMS held a joint active shooter training exercise on Monday morning at the Evergreen supermarket in Monsey.

MONSEY SCOOP reports that Evergreen opened two hours later than usual Monday morning, allowing the participants to hold a pair of drills simulating a real-life active shooter scenario at the supermarket.

A call was dispatched over all of the participating agencies individually of an active shooter at Evergreen in Monsey, with Hatzolah, police, and Chaverim units converging on the scene as if it were a real-life situation in order to coordinate and determine the best way to respond to such an incident if it ch”v becomes necessary.

The drill included Chaverim members acting as “victims,” as well as two Ramapo Police officers as “shooters” who had to be neutralized. “Victims” were “treated” in a triage system, with the actors being tagged with black, yellow, and red tags as in a real triage situation, which indicates severity of injuries.

The drill, a combined effort between the various participating agencies and organizations, is being hailed as a major success and a major step forward in the collaborative efforts between everyone involved.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED BY MONSEY SCOOP STATUS – SIGN UP HERE TO RECEIVE BREAKING NEWS FROM MONSEY IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)