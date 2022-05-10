CRISIS: Parents Panic as Baby Formula Shortage Worsens

A massive crisis is ongoing in the world of child-rearing, with a severe shortage of baby formula frustrating and panicking parents across the United States.

According to recent data from a retail tracking group, 40% of baby formulas are out of stock across the country, up from 29% in March.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see this slowing down any time soon,” said Ben Reich, CEO of Datasembly. “Inflation, supply chain shortages and product recalls have continued to bring volatility to the category, and continues to be one of the most affected products in the market.”

The shortages are being partially blamed on the shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition production facility in Michigan, which has been the subject of an FDA and CDC investigation after reports of contaminated formula that was linked to at least two infant deaths.

“Unlike other food recalls, shortages in the infant formula supply affects a major – or even exclusive – source of nutrition for babies,” said Brian Diettmeier, senior policy director at the National WIC Association. “Inadequate nutrition could have long-term health implications for babies.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)