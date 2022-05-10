Israel Police Arrest Woman Suspected In Threats To PM Family

Israeli police arrested on Monday a 65-year-old woman suspected of sending death threats with bullets to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s family last month.

A statement from the police only identified the woman as a resident of southern Israel; police said further details of the case remained under a court-issued gag order.

Bennett’s family received two death threats in the mail, along with the bullets. In response, security around the premier and his family was tightened and police and the Shin Bet internal security agency opened an investigation.

(AP)