WATCH THE LIVESTREAM FROM MERON – LIVE UPDATES, VIDEOS & PHOTOS POSTED HERE

Despite the horrific tragedy in Meron at last year’s Lag B’Omer celebrations, tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the kever of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Due to the serious safety concerns that came to prominence after the death of 45 men and boys last year, the Justice Ministry, Religious Affairs Ministry, and Israeli Police have enacted regulations to limit the number of visitors at the site to 16,000 at any given point.

Oil is being poured onto the main Medura which will be lit by the Boyanor Rebbe.

Thousands begin pouring into meron.

A large structure was set up on Tuesday night next to the hadlaka site as a zecher to the 45 kedoshim, with 45 yahrtzeit candles. The candles will be lit prior to the start of the Boyaner Rebbe’s hadlaka.

