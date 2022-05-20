New York Covid Hospitalizations Soaring Amid Fifth Wave

As yet another wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps through New York, officials say the number of infected patients who have been hospitalized has hit a three-month high and is nearing 3,000.

The good news is that slightly more than half of hospitalized Covid-19 patients are in the hospital with Covid, not because of it, suggesting that the new wave generally causes milder symptoms.

Hospitalizations are also less than five times what they were at the peak of the omicron variant in January, and but a fraction of the 19,000 Covid hospitalizations in April 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)