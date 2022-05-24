APOCALYPTIC: Global Food Crisis Could Be Just Weeks Away, Expert Warns

Echoing a warning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a world food expert says that we could be just 10 weeks away from a global food crisis.

“Russia has blocked almost all ports and all, so to speak, maritime opportunities to export food – our grain, barley, sunflower and more. A lot of things. There will be a crisis in the world. The second crisis after the energy one, which was provoked by Russia. Now it will create a food crisis if we do not unblock the routes for Ukraine, do not help the countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, which need these food products,” Zelensky said Saturday.

Zelensky explained that his country produces substantial amounts of the global food supply and between 25% and 30% of the world’s grain supply. Additionally, his country accounts for almost 10% of the global corn supply.

“This is seismic,” CEO of Gro Intelligence Sara Menker told the U.N. Security Council. “Even if the war were to end tomorrow, our food security problem isn’t going away anytime soon without concerted action.”

“Without aggressive global actions, we stand the risk of an extraordinary amount of human suffering and economic damage,” she said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)