LUNACY: Biden Celebrates High Gas Prices as “Incredible Transition” to Green Energy

President Joe Biden appeared to be thrilled at soaring gas prices in the United States, saying that it marked an “incredible transition” away from gas and toward green energy sources.

“Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, G-d willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said, suggesting that the price of gasoline is justified by its end.

As of Tuesday morning, the average price of gas in the United States was $4.59 a gallon, according to AAA, and average prices in California have already soared above a mind-popping $6 a gallon.

Despite the good he sees in it, Biden said he is working to bring down the price of gas nationwide.

“And what I’ve been able to do to keep it from getting even worse — and it’s bad. The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up. It’s affecting a lot of families,” he said.

“But we have released over two hundred and, I think, fifty-seven thousand — million barrels of oil, I should say. Us and the rest of the world we convinced to get involved. It’s helped, but it’s not been enough.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)