LIMITED TIME: Russian Spy Says Putin Given 3 Years to Live

A Russian FSB honcho says that President Vladimir Putin has been diagnosed with a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” and has just three years to live, at most.

Putin is also progressively losing his sight, the spy said, but is refusing to wear glasses out of fear it will make him appear weak.

General SVR, a Telegram channel that claims to have sources inside the Kremlin, said that Putin underwent “successful” cancer surgery this month.

Rumors of Putin’s ill health have been quietly swirling for several years amid secret reports that he’s suffering from cancer and/or Parkinson’s, with those rumors making headlines following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

