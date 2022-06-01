WILD: Los Angeles Gas Station Charging Over $8 PER GALLON

A gas station in downtown Los Angeles is charging more than $8 per gallon, as the price of fuel continues to soar across the country.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday was up to $6.172, but at least one gas station is gouging their prices upwards.

The Chevron station off Alameda in downtown L.A., perhaps sensing where the prices are going, is already charging more than $8 a gallon, though it claims that it isn’t price gouging. A company statement from Chevron that multiple factors go into the price of the gas they sell, “including some unique ones specific to California.”

“In addition to the price of oil, other factors include the competitive conditions in the marketplace, the higher cost to produce gasoline to the specifications required by the California Air Resources Board, costs associated with fuel distribution, local, state and federal taxes, California carbon compliance costs, recent inflationary pressures, and fixed costs of doing business that are often higher in California relative to other states (e.g. the cost of commercial real estate),” Chevron’s statement said.

“Chevron does not tolerate unlawful pricing practices at any of its branded stations,” it added.

