WATCH THIS: House Hearing on Guns Gets Feisty

During a Congressional hearing on Thursday regarding guns, Republican Rep. Greg Steube and Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee got into a bitter argument after the latter commented on the farmer’s use of firearms.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing addressed legislation introduced by Democrats that would ban many types of guns. Democrats say the bill is necessary to counter the country’s gun violence epidemic, while Republicans say it is too broad and unconstitutional.

During the hearing, Rep. Steube, who was attending via video conference from his home, showcased some weapons from his personal stash that would be banned under the Democrats’ bill.

“Here’s a gun I carry every single day to protect myself, my family, my wife and my home,” Steube said.

“This is a XL Sig Sauer P365. It comes with a 15-round magazine. Here’s a seven-round magazine, which would be less than what would be lawful under this bill if this bill were to become law,” he said while holding up the weapon and magazines.

“It doesn’t fit, so this gun would be banned,” he said.

“I hope that gun isn’t loaded,” interjected Sheila Jackson Lee.

“I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube fired back.

