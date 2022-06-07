STUNNING: New Drug Wipes Out Cancer in EVERY PATIENT in Trial

The results of a clinical trial testing the efficacy of a new cancer drug called distarlimab is sending shockwaves through the medical world after every single patient was cured after being administered the drug.

Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug manufactured by Tesaco – now owned by GlaxoSmithKline – was used in a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan to treat colorectal cancer. The results were astounding.

A year after the trial began, all 18 participants of the trial are in remission, a result that doctors say has never been seen before in the history of cancer treatment.

“We are investigating if this same method may help other cancers where the treatments are often life-altering and tumors can be MMRd,” Dr. Luis Diaz, one of the trial’s leading researchers, told the New York Times.

‘We are currently enrolling patients with gastric (stomach), prostate, and pancreatic cancers,” he said.

The treatment applies to those with tumors with a specific genetic makeup known as mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd) or microsatellite instability (MSI).

While the drug only treats these specific types of cancers, the results of the study are a major step forward for all cancer patients, doctors say, as it provides a blueprint for which to follow to hopefully one day eradicate cancers of all kinds.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)