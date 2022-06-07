Wall Street Journal: Saudi Arabia Holding “Serious Talks” With Israel

Israel and Saudi Arabia are engaged in serious talks mediated by the US that could eventually lead to normalizing ties between the two countries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

According to the report, the kingdom has been “sensing a shift” in its public toward Israel. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s brother, Prince Khalid bin Salman, told officials on a recent visit to Washington that polls show that Saudis under 30 are in favor of establishing diplomatic ties with Israel.

The kingdom’s official stance until now has been that it won’t normalize ties with Israel before the establishment of a Palestinian state but the report quoted Saudi officials as saying that many Saudis, especially the younger generation, are frustrated with the Palestinian Authority. Another factor is that Saudis resent the ties between the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip with Iran.

“If Hamas builds a relationship with Iran to protect themselves, then why don’t we have a relationship with Israel against Iran to protect ourselves?” one Saudi official said

Talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia are aimed at increasing business ties between the kingdom and Israel as well as cooperating on security issues. One agreement, as previously reported by YWN, involves Israel approving the transfer of two Red Sea islands from Egypt to Saudi Arabia in exchange for the expansion of Israeli flying rights over the kingdom.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who in the past fiercely condemned Saudi Arabia for its human rights record, is expected to visit the kingdom in the near future. On Monday, the White House defended Biden’s plans, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters: “This trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia — when it comes — would be in the context of significant deliverables for the American people in the Middle East region. If he determines that it’s in the interest of the United States to engage with a foreign leader and that such an engagement can deliver results, then he’ll do so.”

I once again am seeing a lot of pearl-clutching about a U.S. presidential visit to Saudi Arabia. I didn't see all this handwringing when U.S. diplomats were in Vienna trying to negotiate with Iran as Quds Force operatives plotted to assassinate current and former U.S. officials. — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 6, 2022

Biden was expected to visit the Middle East this month but subsequent reports said that he is delaying his trip, possibly to July. The postponement of Biden’s trip may be related to the current fragile political situation in Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)