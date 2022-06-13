“I’m Dying To Kill You:” Beit Shemesh Teen Indicted For Threatening Lieberman

A Beit Shemesh teen was indicted on Monday for sending death threats to Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman via social media.

The suspect, who was arrested on Thursday, allegedly sent a message to Lieberman, stating: “I’m dying to kill you, if only I see you. Should I prepare with a knife or an axe???” In another message, he wrote: “I’ll kill you or your family.”

Liberman contacted the police immediately after receiving the messages and an investigation was launched.

The suspect said during his interrogation that his threats stemmed from his anger at the rise in fuel prices.

During the court hearing, the suspect’s lawyer said: “This is a young man, in the twelfth grade, who immigrated to Israel at a young age and is facing a complex family situation and is suffering from severe financial hardship. All his actions stemmed from his financial distress and it’s clear to all that he had no intention of harming Mr. Lieberman but is only crying out for help. This is a clear case in which criminal proceedings isn’t the solution and the authorities must mobilize and reach out to the young man and help him and his family before their situation worsens.”

