WILD: Sean Hannity Tried Getting Trump To Pardon Hunter Biden To “Smooth Over” Capitol Riot

Conservative radio and TV host Sean Hannity, a close confidant of Donald Trump, tried helping the president after Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol by suggesting that Trump pardon Hunter Biden.

The revelation comes from the House committee investigating the riots. Investigators on Monday showed text messages between Hannity and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, with the former attempting to help steer the White House through Trump’s final days in office.

He was intrigued by the pardon idea!! (Hunter),” Hannity wrote to McEnany in one message, referencing a conversation he had with Trump the day before.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has not been charged with any crimes, but he is the subject of an investigation into his business dealings, and Republicans have long sought to tie his deals with Chinese and Ukrainian companies to his father, Joe.

Like several other suggestions made by Hannitty, including that Trump should attend Biden’s inauguration and that he should stop claiming the election was stolen, the Hunter pardon suggestion wound up going nowhere.

