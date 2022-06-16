HORROR IN FLATBUSH: Subway Rider Dragged to Death by Train in Horrific Accident

A 37-year-old man was killed in a tragic accident in Brooklyn when his clothes got entangled in a train door and he slipped onto the tracks.

The victim was getting off a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station near E. 16th Street in Flatbush late Wednesday night when his clothing got stuck in one of the train’s doors. When the train began moving, the victim was dragged before falling onto the tracks, causing fatal injuries.

Emergency responders rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, but doctors were sadly unable to save his life.

A witness said he heard the man scream as he was being dragged and ran over to help, but didn’t find the victim. The man was only found when the next train pulled into the station. He is not believed to have been struck by a train.

Police said the victim’s left arm was severed in the horrific accident, as well as part of his left leg.

Chevra Kadisha services were not needed in this tragic story.

