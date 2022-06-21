Ayelet Shaked Left Out In The Cold By Longtime Partner Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett decided to dissolve the Knesset already late last week following a conversation with Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, but kept to the decision to himself, Ynet reported on Monday.

Bennett spoke with the Attorney-General about the Yehudah and Shomron Regulation Law – a vital law that must be passed by the end of June. The opposition was unwilling to assist the coalition in passing the law, and Bennett wanted to know if there was any legal loophole that would enable the government to enforce Israeli law in Yehudah and Shomron without the legislation. When the Attorney-General made clear that there was no loophole, Bennett made his decision to dissolve the government, which results in the bill being automatically extended.

He reportedly made the decision alone and confided in only three people, Lapid, adviser Aharon Shaviv, and Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana. Meanwhile, Bennett’s longtime political partner, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, only found out about Bennett’s decision an hour before the official announcement while she was in Morocco on a diplomatic visit. She was not consulted about Bennett’s decision to allow Lapid to serve as prime minister, a decision she would likely have ardently opposed.

According to a Kan 11 report, sources close to Shaked are furious, saying said that “Bennett tried to politically eliminate her. It’s a betrayal that hasn’t been seen in Israeli politics.”

Shaked’s office categorically denied the Kan report. Additionally, other reports say that the Yamina party is not breaking up and intends to run in the next elections, possibly with Bennett continuing to lead the party. If Bennett decides to resign from politics, as some reports say, then Shaked will take over as the head of the party.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)