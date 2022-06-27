Canada’s Jewish Community Stunned By El Al’s Halt Of Toronto Flights [Video]

The Jewish community in Canada is stunned by the decision by El Al Airlines to end its flights out of Toronto, Canadian Jewish News reported last week.

Direct flights from Toronto to Israel are ending on October 27, 2022, the week after Sukkos – ending over 40 years of El Al’s services in Canada.

Asaf Halperin, an Israeli-Canadian businessman, launched a petition to keep El Al in Canada. As of Sunday morning (Israeli time), the petition has 4,025 signatures out of its goal of 5,000. According to the petition, Toronto flights are always full and was a profitable route pre-COVID, contrary to others, such as the Boston route.

Watch an interview with Halperin below: In an amusing twist on the subject, Halperin gives a surprising response when the interviewer tries to veer the conversation in an anti-religious direction [08:07].

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)