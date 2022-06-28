HORROR IN TEXAS: 46 People Found Dead Inside Truck [VIDEO]

At least 46 people were found dead in a tractor-trailor in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday.

A massive emergency response was initiated upon the horrific find, with dozens of ambulances and police converging at the site of the gruesome scene.

According to officials, the death toll could still rise. At least 16 others have been transported to local hospitals.

Additional information has not yet been made available, but it is assumed that those found in the truck were immigrants who had made their way from Mexico into the U.S. in the back of the truck and were subsequently locked inside and abandoned.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)