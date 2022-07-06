Donald Trump: Favorite Politician in the United States?

Donald Trump might be the most hated Republican in the U.S., but he’s also the most popular politician overall, according to a new Harvard-Harris poll.

Politicians are in general despised by the American public, but Trump stands above them all as being the most popular, followed closely by Senator Bernie Sanders, former VP Mike Pence, and then Joe Biden.

Trump has the highest “very favorable” rating (26%) of any politician and has a 42% favorable rating when lumping “very favorable” and “favorable” respondents together.

Just two American politicians had net-positive favorability ratings: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The top-10 favorite politicians among Americans according to the survey are:

Donald Trump (42%) Bernie Sanders (40%) Mike Pence (39%) Joe Biden (38%) Kamala Harris (37%) Ted Cruz (35%) Ron DeSantis (34%) Hillary Clinton (34%) Nancy Pelosi (29%) Mike Pompeo and AOC tied (27%)

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)