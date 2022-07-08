Kellyanne Conway Urges Trump to DUMP Son-in-Law Jared Kushner

Kellyanne Conway, who ran Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, is urging the former president to get rid of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the event that he decides to run for president in 2024.

In an interview with The Washington Times, Conway said that Jared is trying to “wash his hands” of the 2020 election loss, while at the same time earning billions from business ventures he secured through his ties to Trump.

“There’s nobody who’s profited more handsomely from Donald Trump’s presidency than Jared Kushner,” Conway said, adding that Kushner saying he’s “done” with politics is a “convenient way of saying, ‘Don’t hold me accountable for all the authority I have myself.'”

“It’s become incredibly convenient for Jared to not be given responsibility for that 2020 debacle of a campaign, to not take responsibility for, frankly, not being there for his father-in-law now the way that he insisted on being there for five straight years until things didn’t really work out,” Trump’s 2016 campaign operative and White House adviser said. “Jared should not work in the White House.”

She also accused Kushner of having an inflated ego and sense of self-worth. Regarding a book Kushner is in middle of writing, Conway said mockingly: “It talks about all the great things he as president – I mean, as senior adviser to President Trump.”

“If you believe the news reports… he’s gotten billions of dollars for his [investment] fund,” Conway said, while at the same time wasting away Trump’s $1.4 billion campaign war chest.

“The people who are responsible for wasting the $1.4 billion and not getting the job done, we have not held them to account,” she said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)