BIKE4KEF 2022 Brings Together the UK Community [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

We were overwhelmed and so grateful when the last BIKE4KEF rider rode into the finish-line at Hendon Park at 6.30pm this past Sunday afternoon. Months of planning culminated in KEF’s biggest ride yet, with 267 riders participating in a choice of 3 routes – 50km, 100km and 100 miles.

The weather was perfect, the excitement was infectious and injuries were minimal. The route was supported by a large expert team of marshals, medics and mechanics with pitstops along the route and a control centre led by Nochum Dewhurst, Yuda Vorhand and their team, the day passed without a hitch.

The day culminated in a finish-line celebration at Hendon Park, where riders arrived to be greeted by their families and the KEF children. Excitement filled the air as the exhausted but proud riders entered the park, in particular when some of the KEF children entered in their specialist modified bikes to receive a heart-warming welcome and cheer. As well as various activities for the children, the riders and their families enjoyed an incredible BBQ and a concert.

The positive energy to support KEF was infectious in the weeks leading up to the ride and throughout the day, culminating in an unbelievable £843,000+ raised in unmatched funds, from over 12,500 donations received from all over the globe. The success and the outpouring of love and support from the entire community means so much to the KEF community.

KEF is indebted to our event sponsors and a special thank you goes to our extremely dedicated BIKE4KEF committee, led by Yisroel Meir Emanuel, Avigdor Schleider, Ari Stimler and Mordche Werjuka who helped make BIKE4KEF this year so successful.

Rider’s feedback has been extremely positive, one rider commented ‘the beauty of KEF is that everyone in the community has an opportunity to get involved as a rider, marshal, volunteer or donor.’ and another rider commented “I feel so alive and happy! Sore a little but feel so connected to KEF it’s unbelievable! I can’t wait for my kids to be old enough and help out there”.

A KEF mother sent a heart-warming message to the riders “It’s hard to find the words to describe what KEF does for us and how incredible KEF is. It’s desperately needed respite is vital but really KEF does so so much more. Thank you for the distance you went to ensure KEF can continue to be the lifeline we and so many other families rely on, as they transform our cloudy days into bright sunny ones with their love and the magic it creates!”.

We would like to thank the entire community for supporting BIKE4KEF and enabling that we can continue to provide our essential respite and support services. We are already planning for our ten-year BIKE4KEF anniversary in 2023!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)