A Traffic Nightmare: 16,000 Cops For Biden’s Visit, Major Road Closures [Video]

Extensive preparations are being made in Israel ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit on Wednesday.

Over 16,000 police officers, including Border Police officers and volunteers, will be deployed to provide security and public order during the visit in a security operation dubbed “Blue Shield 3.”

Drivers will encounter snarled traffic on many roads in central Israel, including major highways such as Route 1, which will be closed for hours in both directions on Wednesday afternoon between 3 pm. to 5 p.m.

Many streets in Jerusalem, where Biden is staying at the King David Hotel, will also be closed from Wednesday to Friday, especially near the hotel, the Prime Minister’s Residence, and the President’s Residence.

The IDF is also taking part in the operation by increasing its forces in Yehudah and Shomron and near the Gaza Border to quickly respond to any provocations from Palestinians or Gaza-based terror groups.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)