PEGISHA PANIC: Gunfire Erupts at Popular Long Island Dating Spot, 3 Shot

Mayhem ensued at a popular dating spot for frum people on Long Island when gunshots rang out on Sunday afternoon.

Police say two revelers and a security guard were injured in a shooting during a private event at The Mansion at Glen Cove, a luxury hotel whose bar, game room, and other areas have served as the venue for hundreds of frum dates.

The incident occurred amid a “disturbance” among the party’s attendees, police noted, saying there were 150 to 200 revelers at the venue when bullets began flying. All three victims of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The suspect was still on the loose as of Monday morning, but police say that there is no threat to the public as the shooting was the result of a personal dispute.

It isn’t clear if there were any frum daters at the hotel when the incident occurred.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)