BEDLAM IN BROWNSVILLE: 2 Gunmen Open Fire, Girl in Wheelchair Unharmed [VIDEO]

Shocking footage shows the moment that a pair of gunmen opened fire on a street in Brownsville on Monday evening, nearly hitting a disabled girl sitting in a wheelchair.

The video shows the gunman turning onto Junius Street from Liberty Avenue at around 7:40 pm and simultaneously raising their guns and unleashing a hail of bullets apparently aimed at a man riding a scooter. The target scrambled off his scooters and fled, but nobody has come forward to police to report the shooting.

Police have not identified the two gunmen, who are described as having slim builds, and at the time were wearing face masks, gray hoodies, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Neither the disabled girl nor the woman with her reported any injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)