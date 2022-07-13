IS HE RIGHT? Trump: New York Times is the Enemy of the People

Former President Donald Trump took aim at the New York Times on Monday, lambasting the newspaper and its reporters for their coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.

“The failing New York Times is down 40% year-to-date because they are Fake News. Their reporters are dishonest, and their front page has become a work of total fiction, not news. They hate our Country, and they hate reporting the truth, which is why America is not respected and our Nation has never been weaker,” he wrote in an official statement. “Instead, they obsess over January 6, just like they did over Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Witch Hunt, and Russia, Russia, Russia. The New York Times will continue to decline because people no longer believe their reporting is even close to being true. Fake polls, phony stories, and made-up quotes—they are a disgrace to journalism and have set it back many many years. THE NEW YORK TIMES IS TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

It isn’t exactly clear what specifically set Trump off, but the New York Times has been amplifying every morsel of information – rumor or otherwise – that has been coming out of the Jan. 6 committee and its hearings.

