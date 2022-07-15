Israel’s Main Staple: Gov’t Announces 36% Price Rise Of Regulated Bread

The price of regulated bread in Israel is expected to rise by 36% on Sunday – a blow for low-income families.

Regulated bread includes sliced and unsliced white and dark bread loaves and challah.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai announced that unregulated bread will be raised by 20%, blaming the price rise on the global increase in the price of wheat and flour in the wake of the Russian war in Ukraine. But reports on Thursday said that the price rise will be 36%.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, the CEO of Berman’s Bakery, Yitzchak Berman, told Yisrael Hayom that the price rate was vital, saying he would have been forced to lay off 1,000 of his employees if the prices didn’t go up.

Earlier this week, Israel’s largest bakery, Angel’s, informed retail stores that the price of its unregulated bread is rising by 8-12%.

The price of eggs rose by 6.5% last Friday and the price of milk and other dairy products are also rising. Regulated dairy products recently increased by 4.9%

It’s not just food products – the Israel Electric Corporation announced on Monday that the price of electricity will rise by at least 10% next month. The price of water has already risen and the price of gasoline has risen four times since January.

