WATCH: President Biden: “The Squad Is Wrong About Israel”

US President Joe Biden told Israel’s Channel 12 News that he thinks the members of the Squad are wrong about Israel and the Iron Dome.

In an interview on Wednesday, he was asked about the members of the Democratic party who say that “Israel is an apartheid state” and call for an end to unconditional military aid to Israel. “There’s an undeniable gap between you and those voices,” the interviewer said, referring to the members of the Squad.

“There are a few of them, I think they’re wrong,” Biden responded. “I think they’re making a mistake, Israel is a democracy, Israel is our ally, Israel is a friend. I make no apologies.”

“My administration has provided four billion dollars plus another billion for the Iron Dome and we’re working on the laser project to replace the Iron Dome. It’s in our overwhelming interest that Israel be stable.”

When asked if Israel should be concerned about the future, Biden said: “No. There’s no possibility of the Democratic Party, or even a significant portion of the Republican Party walking away from Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)