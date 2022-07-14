HE’S COMING BACK: Trump Says He’s Already Made His 2024 Decision

Former President Donald Trump said he’s already made up his mind about whether he will mount another bid for the White House in 2024.

“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore,” Trump told New York Magazine. “In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.”

Trump didn’t say what his decision is, but made it clear that he’s planning to run.

“I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after [the midterms] … do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” he said.

The Washington Post on Thursday quoted two Trump confidants who said the former president is “70%” likely to announce his run before the November midterms. Trump’s team has also reportedly been ordered to have a campaign site ready to go for when Trump makes his grand announcement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)