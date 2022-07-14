HE’S COMING BACK: Trump Says He’s Already Made His 2024 Decision

Former President Donald Trump said he’s already made up his mind about whether he will mount another bid for the White House in 2024.
“Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore,” Trump told New York Magazine. “In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.”
Trump didn’t say what his decision is, but made it clear that he’s planning to run.
“I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after [the midterms] … do I go before or after? That will be my big decision,” he said.
The Washington Post on Thursday quoted two Trump confidants who said the former president is “70%” likely to announce his run before the November midterms. Trump’s team has also reportedly been ordered to have a campaign site ready to go for when Trump makes his grand announcement.
The miracle that will save the Democrats. If in 20 years you are living in WOKE America (for us Yidden, that probably means fleeing), this is the moment where everything went wrong. All Trump has to do is is retire, and then the the entire nut case movement on the far left (with the invented genders, baby killing, freedom from religion, junk science “climatology”, and anti-freedom foreign agendas) will be crushed. Instead, they’ll be empowered.