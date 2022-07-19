RUNNING SCARED: Fauci to Retire When Biden Leaves, Says Republicans Will Come After Him

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, the public face of the federal government’s response to Covid-19, says he will retire when President Joe Biden leaves office, noting that Republican would probably come after him.

He also said, contrary to previous public claims he’s made, that he’d “be 105” before Covid comes to an end. He had previously stated that the U.S. has the ability to flatten the curve and eradicate the virus – a lie that has now been utterly exposed.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico. “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci became the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and continues to hold that position. He has led the U.S. through several viral disease outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, Swine Flu, SARS, MERS, Ebola, and of course, Covid-19.

“We developed an interesting relationship,” Fauci said of his time working under President Trump. “Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard.”

