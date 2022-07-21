WATCH: Massive Swarm Of Jellyfish In Bay Of Haifa

A huge swarm of jellyfish was seen in the Bay of Haifa off of Israel’s northern coastline, Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority stated on Wednesday.

The massive swarm was first spotted by Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) Director-General Raya Shuraki and the agency’s Marine Enforcement Unit.

According to the INPA, the jellyfish population is exploding due to human behavior. “Many things humans are doing contribute to the propagation of jellyfish, including the digging of the Suez Canal, pollution from sewage, climate change, and harming jellyfish predators, such as sunfish and sea turtles,” an INPA statement said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)