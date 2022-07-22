WATCH THIS: Fox New Anchor Begs Biden to Recover From Covid So Kamala Doesn’t Become President

As bad as many people believe Joe Biden has been as president, some are worried that things would be worse if Kamala Harris became commander-in-chief. One of those people is Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, who responded to the news of Biden having been infected with Covid-19 by begging the president to recover.

“I think I speak for all Americans and perhaps the world, President Biden, please get well soon,” Gutfeld said. “I mean, really, really get well soon. Don’t get sick. Please, because I don’t want the crazy cackler in charge.”

Gutfeld also said he thinks Harris is thrilled that Biden is sick, with the veep hoping that the president succumbs to the virus.

“I think she was doing cartwheels to work,” he said. “He looks fine. And know with this stuff, the symptoms are mild in this strain.”

“I’m dead serious, he cannot get sick,” Gutfeld continued. “That cannot happen. American has been through enough. We can’t go through a Kamala Harris moment right now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)