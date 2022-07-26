RAGING: Trump Lashes Out at Fox News, Says They’ve “Gone to the Dark Side”

Donald Trump is apparently no longer a fan of his former tight buddies at the Fox & Friends morning show after he accused the hosts of “botching” poll numbers “on purpose.”

“Fox & Friends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose,” Trump raged on Truth Social. “That show has been terrible – gone to the ‘dark side.’ They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers.”

Trump was referring to the hosts throwing some cold water on a recent straw poll showing Trump dominating the GOP 2024 field. In the poll, Trump received support from 79% of conference attendees, but the Fox & Friends hosts were quick to point out that it was a very narrow poll.

“Keep in mind, Turning Point, a group of young Republican conservative activists from all across the country… I’m thinking about that is a little different than a couple of other polls that we have seen over the last couple of weeks,” said host Steve Doocy. “Weeks ago in Florida, Blueprint Polling did a poll – DeSantis leads the former president in all age groupings.”

